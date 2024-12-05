Fans At Odds Over Jewell Loyd's Possible Trade Fit With Chicago Sky
The women's basketball world was turned upside down on December 4 when Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile revealed that Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd has requested a trade.
In hindsight, Loyd — who won two WNBA Championships, the 2015 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, the 2023 scoring title, and appeared in six WNBA All-Star Games during her 10 seasons spent in Seattle — being unhappy in Seattle over the last season perhaps could have been assumed.
Not only did her scoring and efficiency statistics decline, but the recently concluded investigation about the Storm coaching staff mistreating its players — which Costabile revealed started with a complaint that Loyd had filed — combined with some of the apparent locker room turmoil that Loyd was at the center of conveys that not all was well in Seattle.
The question now becomes who Loyd will play for next. One franchise that has popped up in conversations about this is the Chicago Sky. This would make sense on paper, given the Sky's need for a playmaking guard plus the fact that Loyd was born and raised in Lincolnwood, Illinois, which is a suburb outside of Chicago.
But WNBA fans don't seem to agree on whether Loyd would be a good fit for the Sky.
"I saw a tweet saying we should trade the #3 pick for Jewell Loyd. Are y’all insane?" wrote X user @QuinThomasx.
X user @clutch2_j added, "Jewell Lloyd is a great player, but she will not fit in Chicago. This literally should be seeable😭😭😭".
Some fans are more optimistic about the prospect Loyd potentially joining Angel Reese in Chicago.
"She’s a career 34% 3- point shooter, an Illinois native & Tyler Marsh is looking for tons of shooters.
"The Sky would be wise to check in," wrote @SkyLeadSM of Loyd.
"Sky fans (you know which ones) know zero ball, didn’t watch the league until this year so they don’t know how good Jewell is. It wasn’t her best year (which was prob amplified by whatever’s going on there) but you absolutely get Seattle on the phone about it," added @mvpbiid.
Regardless of whether or not it ends up being Chicago, Loyd's eventual landing spot will be one of the most fascinating aspects of this WNBA offseason to follow.