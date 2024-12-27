Women's Fastbreak On SI

Father Shares Angel Reese's LSU Inspiration for Young Fan With Christmas Gift Video

One Angel Reese fan had her holiday season made by receiving merchandise of her favorite player.

Grant Young

Mar 30, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) reacts to a foul call against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has served as an inspiration for countless young women's basketball fans, starting during her time at LSU all the way through her first season of professional basketball.

Her impact was shown after the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game when Reese gave her shoes to a young fan in a wholesome interaction that went viral. Reese then met up with this same fan once again after a game in August between the Sky and the Phoenix Mercury.

Surely there were many fans who bought Reese-related jerseys and merchandise during the holidays this year. And one fan's heartwarming reaction to receiving a Reese shirt on Christmas Day is making waves on social media.

X user @ill_name_this_x (which seems to be this young fan's father) posted a video of a fan being made speechless upon receiving a shirt that appears to be from Reese's merchandise shop.

The caption was, "Doctors said she wouldn’t walk , she wouldn’t live a normal life and proved them wrong . Now thanks to @Reese10Angel my baby wants to go to LSU and “try” basketball 😂. Don’t miss! she doesn’t want to be in the wnba . AR has inspired her to go to college.. loved this moment".

While the specifics behind this message aren't known, the 22-year-old former LSU superstar's success has clearly made a massive impact on this young fan's life.

Reese then responded to this post on X December 27 with the caption, "Merry Christmas! ❤️".

It's always cool to see fans of women's basketball's biggest superstars having awesome reactions to receiving game tickets or other gifts related to their favorite players.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

