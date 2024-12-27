Father Shares Angel Reese's LSU Inspiration for Young Fan With Christmas Gift Video
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has served as an inspiration for countless young women's basketball fans, starting during her time at LSU all the way through her first season of professional basketball.
Her impact was shown after the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game when Reese gave her shoes to a young fan in a wholesome interaction that went viral. Reese then met up with this same fan once again after a game in August between the Sky and the Phoenix Mercury.
Surely there were many fans who bought Reese-related jerseys and merchandise during the holidays this year. And one fan's heartwarming reaction to receiving a Reese shirt on Christmas Day is making waves on social media.
X user @ill_name_this_x (which seems to be this young fan's father) posted a video of a fan being made speechless upon receiving a shirt that appears to be from Reese's merchandise shop.
The caption was, "Doctors said she wouldn’t walk , she wouldn’t live a normal life and proved them wrong . Now thanks to @Reese10Angel my baby wants to go to LSU and “try” basketball 😂. Don’t miss! she doesn’t want to be in the wnba . AR has inspired her to go to college.. loved this moment".
While the specifics behind this message aren't known, the 22-year-old former LSU superstar's success has clearly made a massive impact on this young fan's life.
Reese then responded to this post on X December 27 with the caption, "Merry Christmas! ❤️".
It's always cool to see fans of women's basketball's biggest superstars having awesome reactions to receiving game tickets or other gifts related to their favorite players.