Fever Fans See Sophie Cunningham Flourishing Alongside Caitlin Clark in Indiana
On the eve of when WNBA players can sign their free agency contracts with new teams, a blockbuster trade between three squads shook up the entire community.
The news began with former Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally getting traded to the Phoenix Mercury. While the fact that it was a three-team trade was conveyed initially, the full details didn't come out until a bit later when ESPN's Kendra Andrews made an X post that wrote, "The trade is between the Mercury, Wings and Fever.
"Phoenix gets Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. Dallas gets Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith (via Indy) the rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 pick from Indy. Indiana gets Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick."
Along with Sabally heading to the Mercury, the biggest moves in this deal both pertain to the Fever; specifically, them getting rid of NaLyssa Smith (which has seemed inevitable for some time) and acquiring Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury.
Not only is Cunningham a formidable threat from three-point range (as shown by her career 36.2% three-point percentage), but she has also expressed a desire to play alongside Caitlin Clark in the past.
Due to this, Fever fans are rejoicing about Cunningham joining their team.
"Giving up the 8th pick is a lot, but I love Sophie Cunningham. She actually has Caitlin Clark’s back!" X user Andy Froemel wrote in a response to a post noting Cunningham coming to the Fever.
Another fan added, "Sophie Cunningham is about to become an even bigger star playing in front of Caitlin Clark sold out arenas every night.🐯".
"The Fever are ready to compete! 🔥
"Building for a real run! 😮💨," added a third.
It will be fun to see what the Fever's offense looks like next season with Cunningham in the fold.
