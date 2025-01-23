Fever Fans Think Caitlin Clark is Aiming for Steph Curry Amid 3-Point Workout Display
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark celebrated her 23rd birthday on January 22.
While Clark has already produced a legendary career with countless accolades, perhaps the most fascinating part of her story is that she seemingly still has room to improve.
Clark is best known for her three-point shooting ability. But considering that the 34.4% three-point percentage she shot during her rookie season with the Fever is beneath her 37.7% mark from college, the assumption is that she'll shoot much better from range this year after having a full offseason and fresh legs under her.
And seems off to a good start in that regard, as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday by draining a whopping 50 of 54 shots from three-point range, as per the Indiana Fever's X post.
Clark has been compared to Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry numerous times; largely due to their elite shooting. And this video brought Curry to mind for multiple reasons.
One is that he drained over 100 consecutive three-pointers during a practice in 2023, which went viral on social media. Clark's insane accuracy on Wednesday was akin to that extraordinary display.
The other reason Clark's video brought Curry to mind is that they're rumored to be competing against each other in a three-point shooting contest during NBA All-Star weekend, along with Sabrina Ionescu and Klay Thompson.
Therefore, some fans are seeing this as Clark's way of showing Curry that she's already on her game.
"yeah she’s winning that NBA All Star 3pt contest, sry Steph," sports media personality Rachel DeMita wrote on X.
"steph should be worried," another fan wrote.
A third added, "Steph Curry might be asking for tips after seeing this. 🎯😳".
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 14-16 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Therefore, it seems like an official announcement about this sharpshooter showdown should be coming soon.