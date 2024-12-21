Fever GM States 'Bigger Plan' Behind Team's Decision to Not Protect Temi Fagbenle
One of the most compelling storylines to come from the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft was the league's newest franchise selecting former Indiana Fever forward Temi Fagbenle.
The Valkyries selecting Fagbenle was surprising, albeit not because she wasn't a worthy pick for the Valkyries. Rather, the pick was surprising because the Fever didn't protect her. Fagbenle seemed to be an integral piece of the Fever's locker room camaraderie and was an important role player for Indiana.
Several sports media personalities have given their takes on why the Fever didn't elect to protect Fagbenle. But nobody knows the reasoning behind this decision better than Fever GM Amber Cox, who discussed it during her December 30 interview on "In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams".
"You know, it's really part of an overall plan," Cox said when asked about the choice to not protect Fagbenle. "Which hopefully, everybody will see unfold during the offseason.
"The Expansion Draft is difficult. It's hard to lose a player," Cox continued. "Six [players] is not very many when you think about protecting anybody on your roster. And this group obviously built great camaraderie in the second half of the season, so that was not an easy decision.
"But again, part of a bigger plan that I hope everyone will get to see unfold as we get into the rest of the offseason," Cox concluded.
If anything, Cox's sentiment is going to get Fever fans excited about the roster moves that will be made when the WNBA free agency period begins in early 2025.