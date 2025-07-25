Fever Guard Credits UConn for Keeping Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Relationship Secret

Former UConn Huskies guard turned Dallas Wings superstar rookie Paige Bueckers and current UConn star guard Azzi Fudd have hard-launched their relationship, leaving no doubt as to their romantic connection.

This has come after a series of social media posts, fan interactions, and other sightings that have confirmed what many have suspected for years now. While this relationship between the two 2025 NCAA national championship teammates may be a revelation for some fans, it's hard to imagine that it's news to any of Fudd and Bueckers' UConn teammates.

Secret such as these are hard to conceal in a locker room setting among teammates who are around each other all day, every day, and are as close at the Huskies' women's basketball roster always seems to be. And these players deserve a lot of credit for letting Bueckers and Fudd reveal their relationship on their own timeline.

Sydney Colson Credits UConn Huskies for Secrets Kept

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson is perhaps the funniest player in the WNBA. And during a July 24 episode of her Unsupervised podcast, Colson shared a hilarious comment about how the Huskies had Fudd and Bueckers' backs.

Former WNBA player and podcast co-host Theresa Plaisance said, "What I want from everyone to take from this weekend is, make sure if you do have a secret, the only person that can hold a secret is yourself — and the UConn women's basketball team. Shoutout to them."

"100%," Colson said. She later added, "The ability to keep that information inside of [UConn's] locker room for so long, kudos to those girls. And I hope that Paige and Azzi were paying them under the table. If not, I'm coming for back pay!"

While Colson felt compelled to get that last joke about back pay in, it's clear her sentiment about giving the locker room kudos was genuine.

