Flau'jae Johnson's 3-Word Message About MiLaysia Fulwiley's LSU Transfer Says It All
Ever since news broke that former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, speculation has been running wild about which school she'll end up at next season.
While one would imagine that every program in the country would love to have a talent like Fulwiley, the school that has been linked to the star sophomore the most is the LSU Tigers.
And it turned out that these rumors were true. Fulwiley announced on social media on Friday that she has indeed committed to LSU and will be playing for Kim Mulkey.
Fulwiley's decision to transfer to LSU is fascinating for several reasons. Not only are they arguably the biggest rival of her former school, but the Tigers already have several standout guards who Fulwiley would presumably be competing for playing time with.
And given that her not starting at South Carolina was believed to be a reason why she decided to transfer, it will be interesting to see how her playing time shakes out at LSU.
Regardless, LSU just landed one of the country's most talented guards. And current Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is clearly stoked about her new teammate, which is shown by an X post she made in the wake of Fulwiley's transfer that read, "With the butter🫡💛💜".
This is reference to Fulwiley's Instagram handle (and nickname due to her smooth game), which is @laywitdabutter.
Having Fulwiley and Flau'jae in the same backcourt immediately makes LSU a championship-caliber team, and adds a ton of intrigue to LSU and South Carolina's SEC conference showdowns next year.