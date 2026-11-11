FOX Reporter Speaks Out After Being Blocked By Angel Reese on Social Media

Angel Reese has become one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She's basically a walking double-double every time she plays. After two seasons with the struggling Chicago Sky, Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream for two first round picks and a second round pick.

Reese joined an already star-studded Dream roster that included Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The experiment worked out extremely well for their first year together, as Atlanta came one win away from capturing their first WNBA championship. Reese, who was brilliant during the first three games of the Finals, faltered during the final four.

Reese's actions garnered criticism from many on social media, as she was seen mocking Golden State following their big win in game three.

Angel Reese was TALKING CRAZY after Game 3 and she did NOT back it up 😭



Game 4 — 2/12 FG | 6 turnovers

Game 5 — 2/8 FG | 3 turnovers

Game 6 — 5/18 FG | 6 turnovers

Game 7 — 3/7 FG | 4 turnovers



12/45 FG, 19 Turnovers, 3 Losses, 1 Win pic.twitter.com/Mxc5LjgBeZ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) November 1, 2026

Everyone on social media got their shots in at Reese, which seems to be a common occurrence these days. There's always confrontation going on between Reese's fanbase and those who aren't fond of her game. It just so happens that Reese, who isn't particularly fond of the media herself, blocked FOX/Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske on X.

Angel Reese blocked Dan Zaksheske following criticism of play

I found out while covering the WNBA Finals that Angel Reese blocked me on here.



I’ve never tagged her or tweeted at her. I’ve asked her questions, reported on the things she says and does, and written about how she played.



That’s my job. pic.twitter.com/ztxXPaIMMw — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 10, 2026

"I found out while covering the WNBA Finals that Angel Reese blocked me on here," Zaksheske wrote on X. "I’ve never tagged her or tweeted at her. I’ve asked her questions, reported on the things she says and does, and written about how she played. That’s my job."

Zaksheske then went on to say that, "I praised Reese after Games 2 and 3. She earned it. Then she hit Golden State with the “too small” gesture and taunted them by waving as they left the court. Over the next 4 games she had 19 turnovers, 12 made FG."

Oct 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a score against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter during game seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If losing the Finals wasn't enough, this is just another distraction that involves Reese's name. This past weekend, Reese was invited by LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin to attend their game vs Alabama. She shared the field with fellow alum and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal jokingly hit the 'too small' gesture in front of Reese jokingly, which sparked even more jokes from social media capturing that moment.

Angel Reese tries to take a selfie with Shaq and he hits her with the “too small” celly and walks away.



10/10 no notes. pic.twitter.com/aRH7ncSRYe — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 8, 2026

The best thing for Reese to do now is focus on herself and prepare for next season. She currently isn't set to participate in the Unrivaled league, but it'll be interesting to see how Reese elevates her game heading into year four so the Dream can enjoy similar success.