Shaquille O'Neal Trolled Angel Reese With Her Own Celebration at LSU Game

It's been one week since the Golden State Valkyries hoisted their first WNBA Championship trophy, defeating the Atlanta Dream in seven games. It was a historical feat, as the Valkyries have only been a franchise for two seasons since being inducted as an expansion team in 2025. Down 2-1, Golden State rallied back to create one of the best Finals series in league history.

Plenty of attention was placed on Atlanta in this series, specifically on Angel Reese. Reese ripped off three consecutive double doubles to begin the series, but dwindled near the end. It was still a successful season for Reese, her first with Atlanta. She certainly racked up the awards, winning 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-Star, All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams.

Her fiery, competitive nature came out during the Finals, but it was enough for social media to troll her for the remainder of the series. Following their blowout 97-71 win in game three, Reese was seen screaming and celebrating towards the Valkyries.

Angel Reese since this moment:



🧱 12-45 field goals

🧱 19 turnovers

🧱 3 losses



Everybody act tough when they’re up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PmCpG7BonF — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 1, 2026

Social media has ran with this moment, including the Valkyries fans. During their championship parade, Golden State were seen doing the same celebration Reese did to them. They even created merch to mock Reese.

It doesn't look like Reese will live this one down anytime soon, as major celebrities are beginning to join in on the fun.

Shaq trolling Angel Reese with her own celebration is pretty hysterical

While in attendance at the Alabama-LSU football game on Saturday, Reese was seen with legendary NBA player and media member Shaquille O'Neal. It just so happened that O'Neal decided to do her 'too small' celebration in front of her, which went viral.

Shaq hit Angel Reese with her “too small”

celly at the LSU game and she was PISSED 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hk3kFr7OPa — Land of Lowlights (@LoLowlights) November 8, 2026

Reese obviously didn't look very amused after that. However, it's the territory that comes with being in the spotlight of the growing WNBA.

And to be fair, her and Shaq have a close relationship, as he has served as a bit of a mentor for Reese. So this was surely all in good fun.

Reese spent two seasons at LSU, winning a national championship in the process. After transferring following two years at Maryland, Reese's move to LSU to play under Kim Mulkey propelled her to become one of the top picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Reese averaged just under 21 points and 14.5 rebounds as a Tiger, becoming nationally recognized as one of the best two-way players in the nation. The year of their championship run, Reese averaged a whopping 23 points and 15.4 rebounds every night.

She'll now enter her fourth year in the WNBA next season.