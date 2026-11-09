Sarah Strong's Scoring Burst Was Needed After Geno Auriemma's Comments

The UConn Huskies faced some adversity early on into the 2026-27 season. They started off with a convincing 100-35 win over Cornell in the season opener, then dropped to 1-1 after an upset loss against Michigan.

Head coach Geno Auriemma was "disappointed" in his team's effort against the Wolverines, especially down the stretch.

"It's not about the loss," Auriemma told reporters following the game. "It's just disappointing to see how some of our players reacted when it was time to step up and make plays. First quarter we had 21 points, so did that zone bother us? No. Third quarter we had 24 points. The zone bother us? No. So now, how do you explain the second quarter and the fourth quarter? So everybody stands around, looks at Sarah and looks at Jovana and says, 'bail us out.' So, I'm disappointed."

Auriemma specifically pointed out the team looking for standout Sarah Strong to bail them out in that scenario. The rising junior heard the noise and responded in a huge way on Sunday against Iowa.

SARAH STRONG TODAY 🔥



39 PTS

10 REB

3 AST

2 BLK

5/10 3PT

14/26 FG pic.twitter.com/NLLFUgasZw — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) November 8, 2026

It was a much needed rebound after a tense loss to Michigan days prior. Strong will have to continue to lead this UConn squad if they want to make another deep run come March.

Sarah Strong puts up career-high vs Iowa in win

Azzi Fudd, who was inducted into the Huskies of Honor at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday, was asked about the growth she's seen from Strong.

Azzi Fudd said she's continued to watch Sarah Strong from afar and is so proud of the growth she's had:



"She looks like a completely different person. Like she's so much more grown, so much more vocal. I am so excited to see what this year <holds> for her..." pic.twitter.com/ehzMoOwF12 — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) November 8, 2026

"She's already grown tremendously," Fudd told reporters. ""She looks like a completely different person. Like she's so much more grown, so much more vocal. I am so excited to see what this year holds for her."

Strong admitted that her performance against Michigan wasn't up to standard, so she had to respond in a major way. She did just that.

Sarah Strong on her 39-point performance:



“After watching last game and knowing how I just didn't show up at all, I wanted to make an impact from the start.”#UConn pic.twitter.com/VXOI9yTKjk — Nathan Canilao (@nathancanilao) November 8, 2026

Strong, who had 26 points in the first half, echoed Auriemma's sentiment about the previous game about how no one showed up.

“After watching last game and knowing how I just didn't show up at all, I wanted to make an impact from the start," Strong said. Her career-high 39 points to beat No.10 ranked Iowa in their 91-79 win was sorely needed to quiet the noise.

UConn will now shift their focus, as they're set to take on No.18 Ohio State on Thursday. Strong, who's averaging nearly 24 points and 7 rebounds per game, will look to lead the Huskies to a 3-1 start.