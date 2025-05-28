Indiana Senator Asserts Angel Reese Owes Fever Fans an Apology
On May 18, the WNBA released a statement announcing an investigation into alleged fan misconduct that occurred during the May 17 game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, which took place in Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.
Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile reposted the WNBA's initial statement and added, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd."
When asked about this investigation after her team's May 20 practice, Angel Reese said, "There's no place for this... the women in this league, they know that. And they know there's no space for that. And I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect, and wants to come to work and have fun, and have a great environment to work at.
"I think they've done a great job putting that out, and are obviously just going to respond as they need to," she concluded.
On May 27, the WNBA made another statement that read, "We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game. Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."
In other words, nothing was found from the investigation.
In the wake of this statement from the WNBA, Indiana senator Jim Banks made an X post that was reposted from the league's May 27 statement and wrote, "Angel Reese owes Indiana fans an apology."
To be clear, there's nothing to indicate that Reese had anything to do with the investigation being launched, and she has never stated publicly that she specifically heard anything out of line during that May 17 game.
In other words, there's no reason why Reese should owe anybody an apology for this investigation taking place.