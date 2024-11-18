Iowa Coach Jan Jensen Clapped Back at Caitlin Clark Over Shooting Comment
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team defeated Drake University on Sunday, which improved their 2024-25 record to 5-0.
This game was likely sentimental for first-year Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen, who played her college ball at Drake before joining Lisa Bluder's (who she succeeded at Iowa) coaching staff there.
A few days before the game, the Iowa women's basketball team's Instagram account posted a video of Jensen's highlight reel and captioned it, "In honor of our matchup with Drake on Sunday, we present: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗝 𝗠𝗶𝘅𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗲 📽".
This prompted some hilarious responses from her former players. Caitlin Clark dropped two comments; one of which was her saying, "This can’t be real 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭", while the other said, "Bruh she still shoots EXACTLY like this😭".
Clark's teammate and current Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin added, "Shooters gonna shoot". Another former Iowa player Gabbie Marshall said, "She’s a dawg 🔥".
It didn't take Jansen long to drop her own comment which addressed Clark's sentiment specifically.
"To all the “Bruhs” commenting …namely @caitlinclark22 …this shootah had game for days!😜🤩 (vertical may be questionable, but I did jump over a chair and a fan!😎🤷🏼♀️)," Jensen wrote in the comments.
Clearly all of these comments were meant in jest, as Clark's attendance (and passion shown) at Iowa's game against Drake on Sunday shows that she's still supporting her alma mater.
At some point this season, Iowa will be announcing the game when they hold a jersey retirement ceremony for Clark's No. 22. But there hasn't been any indication of when that will be taking place quite yet.