Jemele Hill Admits to Hating on Caitlin Clark For Hilarious Reason
Some sports fans seem averse to witnessing greatness.
This is proven time and time again among the world's best players in their respective sports. NFL legend Tom Brady had a whole legion of haters and detractors, LeBron James still has people who try to discredit his success, and of course, there are those who try to diminish what Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark has already accomplished in her basketball career.
Jemele Hill doesn't purport to be one of those people. At least, not as it pertains to Clark's main sport.
Hill is a world-renowned sports journalist who has been in the sports media community for nearly two decades; the vast majority of which was spent at ESPN and now at The Athletic.
Hill has a strong social media presence. And one post she made about Clark's golfing prowess on October 14 caught a lot of attention.
She quoted a video from NBC Sports of Clark nearly hitting a hole-in-one in her recent golf outing with Fever teammate Lexie Hull and wrote, "I finally found a reason to hate Caitlin Clark — she’s got a smooth swing and is an excellent golfer. This is simply unfair.
"Let me go shoot my 110."
Hill's (clearly unserious) claim of "hating" Caitlin Clark has over 325,000 views. While the joke flew over some fans' heads, most people are enjoying Hill sharing this hilarious sentiment about the WNBA superstar.
Perhaps Hill be among the many fans clamoring to see Clark compete in a golf pro-am tournament next month — although it may be more of a "hate watch" for her.