WNBA Fans Thank Lexie Hull For Caitlin Clark's Return to Social Media
With the Indiana Fever's season having ended last month, fans will be clamoring for any Caitlin Clark content they can consume.
This is why Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull has become even more beloved within Clark's fanbase than she was during the season.
Over the past week, Hull had posted multiple TikTok videos that show her and Clark ordering and then reviewing beverages at a local Indianapolis café. Hull then followed that up with another video of her and Clark receiving golden mugs from that same cafè, which will earn them a free refill each time they attend the shop.
This, combined with Clark showing some activity on her TikTok, had fans hoping that their beloved rookie would start creating and posting content of her own again, as she hadn't posted on TikTok since April.
But that changed on Monday when Clark posted a TikTok video of her and Hull playing golf together with the caption, "So close to my first hole in one 😭⛳️ @lexiehull".
The video shows Clark coming mere feet away from sinking a hole-in-one on the golf course. She then jumps around the tee box and rolls around the ground for a bit, lamenting what nearly was. Hull then has a great shot and the two head to the green to putt. Clark sinks her first putt for a birdie while Hull misses her birdie attempt and must settle for par — which Clark rubs in her face.
Fans are thanking Hull for getting Clark posting again, with one X user posting the video and writing, "Caitlin TikTok??? Lexie, we all thank you".
"Lexie deserves a Nobel prize for making Caitlin post," commented another fan.
A third wrote, "Yes, thank you Lexie! 😁 So nice to see them having fun and be so relaxed."
Perhaps this is a sign of a content-heavy offseason from Clark.