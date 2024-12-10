Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kate Martin Agrees With Caitlin Clark's Nail Critique

Caitlin Clark is not feeling Kate Martin's current nail situation after the WNBA Expansion Draft — and Martin concurs.

Grant Young

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kate Martin (20) take questions before the Final Four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland.
If you're in tune with the women's basketball world, you're probably aware by now that former Iowa Hawkeyes and Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft last week.

The move makes a ton of sense for the Valkyries, who were able to acquire one of the WNBA's biggest draws to be the face of their franchise (at least in 2025) and who is still on her rookie contract.

Many of Martin's former teammates made their opinions about her leaving the Aces for Golden State apparent. One of these was Caitlin Clark (who Martin rose to superstardom with while the two were at Iowa), who reposted the Valkyries' Instagram post about selecting Martin on her Instagram story and added the caption, "let's go Kater!!!!! @katemartin" on her story last Friday.

On Sunday, Martin posted a TikTok that showed her packing up from her apartment in Las Vegas along with girlfriend Claire Gransee, storing everything in a U-Haul truck, and spending one last night in Vegas with a couple (former) Aces teammates before heading to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The general sentiment was that fans loved Martin taking them behind the scenes in this massive moment in her life.

However, that wasn't Clark's initial reaction.

"Bro fix ur nail polish," Clark wrote in a comment on the post.

Martin concurred with this sentiment by responding, "Haters gonna hate (they're so bad)".

Maybe Martin will take Clark's "hate" to heart and get her nails done once she arrives in San Francisco. Perhaps she'll even get them done in Valkyries violet.

