NCAA Fans Predict Dawn Staley's Reaction to MiLaysia Fulwiley LSU Transfer
The South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a tough blow earlier this month when former star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced that she was entering the NCAA transfer portal after spending two seasons playing for head coach Dawn Staley.
Any frustration that Gamecocks fans had about losing Fulwiley turned to fear once rumors surfaced that the LSU Tigers (who are arguably South Carolina's biggest rivals) were the most likely team to scoop her up in the portal.
And their fears were realized on Friday, as Fulwiley announced on social media that she would be joining star guard Flau'jae Johnson and playing for Kim Mulkey at LSU next season.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley probably isn't going to comment on Fulwiley's transfer decision anytime soon. However, in the wake of this news, fans are predicting how she's responding to the transfer.
"Dawn Staley watching her star guard leave for her biggest in conference opp," one fan wrote in an X post that showed a GIF of someone blinking their eyes in shock.
Another fan added, "Biggest switch up ever lmaooo dawn gotta be pissed".
"Live look at Dawn Staley right now…," a third fan wrote along with a GIF of Staley swearing during the 2025 NCAA national championship game, while her team was getting blown out by the UConn Huskies.
While the Gamecocks have had their own success in the transfer portal, losing a talent like Fulwiley — especially when she goes to a rival school — still has to sting.
The SEC conference just got a whole lot spicier.