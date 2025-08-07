Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Sends Blunt Message on WNBA Sex Toy Tossing Trend

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is not one to bite her tongue. In fact, Reeve famously proclaimed her team had the WNBA Finals stolen from them following last year's Game 5 loss to the New York Liberty.

But while controversial calls are a part of sports, something that has happened recently on WNBA courts has been far more unexpected—a recent trend that has seen lime green dildos tossed on to the hardwood.

This trend is something Reeve is none too pleased about. The Lynx coach pulled reporters aside on Thursday and delivered a blunt message about the series of incidents.

"This has been going on for centuries," Reeve stated. "The sexualization of women. This is the latest version of that.

And it's not funny. It should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows, or in print or in any comments. The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down. And this is no different. This is just its latest form," she added.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve pulled reporters aside after today's availability to make this comment about the recent trend of s*x toys are being thrown on WNBA courts: pic.twitter.com/oA0nHwluaf — Shelby Swanson (she/they) (@shelbymswanson) August 7, 2025

"These people who are doing it should be held accountable. We're not the butt of the joke. They're the problem. And we need to take action," Reeve concluded.

WNBA Speaks Out Against Viral Trend as Crypto Group Takes Credit

Action has been taken in some of the cases. Arrests have been made against two of the alleged perpetrators.

However, a crypto group has recently taken credit for orchestrating the series of events at different WNBA venues, with the stated motive of garnering attention to their own cause through the prank.

“The group says the acts are a protest against the "toxic" environment in the crypto world”



How exactly does throwing sex toys at WNBA games gonna help the crypto world? Sounds like just a bunch of stupid boys who need to kicked out of their mothers’ basements. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/ZehH7QmeXD pic.twitter.com/S5VeX3CEtH — WBB Buzzer 🔊 (@UnrivaledBuzzer) August 7, 2025

Unfortunately, they certainly have succeeded in getting the attention of those around the league, but much like Reeve, most are fed up.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid. It’s also dangerous, and you know, player safety is number one, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid,” Los Angeles Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said on the sex toy thrown onto the court during Tuesday’s Fever-Sparks game.

The safety aspect was previously broached by Fever standout Sophie Cunningham (albeit perhaps a bit cheekily).

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025

Cunningham's comment came before she was the target of the object thrown in the same contest Roberts spoke out after.

Regardless, nothing should need to be said. The series of incidents is both an on-court safety issue and simply flagrant disrespect for the players of the WNBA—hence why Reeve felt compelled to speak out so forcefully.

Perhaps the best way to combat said stupidity is for all of us to stop giving it any attention. But let's hope the dumb stunts have already reached an end.

