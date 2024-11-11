Mike Breen Compared Caitlin Clark to Iconic NBA Legends During Knicks Broadcast
The NBA has embraced WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark from the beginning. This has been evidenced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James very publicly having her back and through the friendship she has forged with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The latter was evident by Clark roasting Haliburton on social media shortly after she sat courtside to watch Tyrese and the Pacers beat the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Haliburton had of course been a fixture at Indiana Fever games throughout the WNBA season.
Clark's appearance also led to several mentions on the broadcast, with Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier joking about being able to shut her down on the court. However, his partner on the call, Mike Breen, made no jokes in describing the impact of the phenom out of Iowa.
"During the Summer when the Indiana Fever played here with Caitlin Clark, the building was packed every game. The TV ratings of the Fever this Summer for the local telecast were higher than a lot of the Pacers game because of Caitlin Clark," Breen said.
He added, "She's doing rating wise for the WNBA what Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry have been doing for the NBA."
Breen is not wrong. In fact, Clark's games actually stacked up favorably with the NBA as a whole in the ratings department during her rookie season. Which is why it is easy to see that the incomparable figures Breen mentioned may have to pass the torch to Clark when it comes to being the face of basketball.
Regardless, as Breen proved once again, it's impossible for Clark's effect on the game to go unnoticed.