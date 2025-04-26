MiLaysia Fulwiley's Former South Carolina Teammates React to LSU Transfer
Arguably the biggest transfer news in the women's college basketball world's offseason cycle dropped on April 25, as former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced that she'd be taking her talents to Baton Rouge and play for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
It didn't take Mulkey long to make a strong statement about Fulwiley's transfer, as she said in an April 25 press release, "I'm excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family! She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball."
It would be easy to assume that Fulwiley's former Gamecocks teammates wouldn't be stoked to hear this transfer news. However, several South Carolina players have commented on Fulwiley's Instagram post announcing her commitment to LSU, and have shown nothing but support.
Former Gamecocks guard and No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (to the Atlanta Dream) Te-Hina Paopao commented, "OOOWWWEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥".
Bree Hall, who was the 2025 WNBA Draft's No. 20 overall pick to the Indiana Fever), wrote, "🔥🔥".
Sania Feagin, who went No. 21 overall in the draft to the Los Angeles Sparks, said, "❤️❤️🔥".
Injured Gamecocks superstar Ashlyn Watkins wrote, "congrats my boy 🫶🏽".
Senior South Carolina center Sakima Walker first commented, "FINALLY 😩!!!". She then added in a subsequent comment, "happy for you brothaaa 🥹❤️!!!"
While it's all love and respect from these players, an already intense South Carolina vs. LSU rivalry just added another compelling layer ahead of next season.