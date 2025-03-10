MiLaysia Fulwiley Sends One-Word Message on South Carolina's March Madness Mindset
After a rough stretch in February (relative to their typical greatness), the South Carolina Gamecocks have returned to form and look like arguably the most formidable team in all of women's college basketball heading into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
This was proven by their dominant win over the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Conference Tournament championship game on March 30, which vaulted them up to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Rankings.
After that win, sophomore standout MiLaysia Fulwiley sent a message to any South Carolina critics by saying, "I feel like the outsiders are trying to find any reason to put us down. Or like, I think they're honestly just tired of us being on top, really. So just to come out here and execute our coach's game plan, it means a lot to us."
This seems to convey Fulwiley and her team's motivations heading into March Madness. And as part of a March 10 Q&A article that included Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts, and Joyce Edwards (which was released in tandem with them being on the cover of a recent WSLAM cover), Fulwiley boiled down South Carolina's mindset to one word.
"Determined," Fulwiley said when asked, 'What’s one word to describe this team at the beginning of the season, one word to describe the team right now and one where you hope to be at the end of the season?'
She then added, "Everybody is so determined."
After her teammates offered their own answers, Fulwiley followed up with, "Champs."
A determined Gamecocks squad with something to prove is a terrifying prospect for their future March Madness opponents.