Napheesa Collier's 'Too Physical' Stance Hints at WNBA's Biggest Adjustment

Comments that Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier made regarding the WNBA's physicality during an interview with NPR that was published on May 6 are getting a lot of attention on social media.

“I do feel like the game is too physical right now. I think that’s been a complaint of players and coaches alike for the past several years. We’ve been compared to the NBA of the 80s, in just, our physicality. And I do think that hinders the players, obviously. Like, you come to watch players play offense and to score. And so, it’s so physical, the game is not fun to watch and it’s not fun to play," Collier said.

She was later asked whether it's a matter of how games are refereed or the actual rules needing to be changed to make the league less physical. Collier replied, “I think it’s both. I think consistency in reffing is the number one thing that [WNBA players] ask for every year. That, and also, I think the game right now is catered to the defensive player. Because you always hear ‘defense wins championships’, and it does. But in my opinion, it should be catered to the offensive player, because that’s why you play basketball."

If you want more context….



Here’s Phee’s FULL comments, echoing what many players and coaches have all said:



“The game is too physical right now. I think that’s been a complaint of players and coaches alike for the past several years. We’ve been compared to the NBA of the… https://t.co/cWavi9vxpo pic.twitter.com/aOikXHr7Qi — Vanshay 🎥 NEW ACCOUNT (@mvanshay) May 6, 2026

These comments from Collier definitely echo a common sentiment from WNBA players and coaches in recent years. However, they may be arriving late, because the league already seems to have made this change.

WNBA Already Taking Steps to Fix Napheesa Collier's 'Physicality' Sentiment

Last month, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert went on the record saying that the league has been working with referees to be clearer and more consistent with calling fouls and deciding what's worthy of a foul this past offseason.

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been subject to a lot of physical play from her WNBA peers since entering the league in 2024. However, she seems to believe that the league's emphasis on calling more fouls (and making the league less physical) is working, which is shown by comments she made after the Fever played the Dallas Wings in the preseason last week.

"I thought the refs did a really good job tonight, actually. And that's kind of been their focus going into this season; I know there's a committee of people that really wanted them to start calling things. And I thought they did a great job of that," Clark said.

Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark isn't the only WNBA star to have spoken about this preseason's focus on decreasing physical play. Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd expressed surprise about how many whistles were being blown, given what she had heard about the league's physicality, saying on May 3, "I thought you could be physical in the W, and anytime you touch someone, it's a foul."

Granted, Collier is currently sidelined with an injury and therefore hasn't been able to experience this shift on the court. But if the preseason is any indication, her wish about the league getting less physical is already coming true.