NBA Legend Calls Out Hype Around Angel Reese Relationship Buzz

While Chicago Sky star Angel Reese once vowed that she intended to keep her romantic relationships private and off of social media, she has clearly changed her mind on this over the past couple of months.

When Reese was seen posing alongside Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. courtside after the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game earlier this year, fans began speculating that these two were in a relationship. Neither Reese nor Carter confirmed this outright, but they also certainly didn't deny it.

Then, on November 8, Reese (who has been spotted at several Magic games this season) posted an Instagram collage where one of the photos showed her wearing Magic gear. The photo in the collage right after that was an X post that read, "ion post a boo or my money just know i got both 😂".

A few days later, she reposted a video of Carter Jr. dunking during a game on her Instagram story and wrote, "who you feeling like? 🤯🤭".

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) looks on against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If there was any more doubt, Carter Jr. appeared to confirm the Reese relationship rumors when asked whether he and Reese are dating during a November 17 appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back show, saying "That's the homie for sure... We're locked in. Y'all gonna find out when y'all need to find out. We'll just leave it at that. That's my girl, though."

Is Wendell Carter Jr. dating Angel Reese? 👀



"That's the homie for sure, we're locked in... y'all gonna find out when y'all need to find out. That's my girl though." @wendellcarter34 | @Reese10Angel | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/VExEOzBvyk — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 17, 2025

Walt “Clyde” Frazier Calls Attention to Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr.'s Relationship

The Magic faced the New York Knicks on November 22. At one point in the broadcast, Carter Jr. was at the free-throw line when NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier (who serves as the Knicks' lead color commentator) said, "Wendell Carter is getting kudos these days, Mike [Breen]. He's dating Angel Reese."

His broadcast partner Mike Breen then said, "Keeping up on the romance in the NBA and WNBA?"

"Well, when you go to his name [on the internet], that's all they have. Angel Reese!" Frazier responded, per an Instagram post from @brwsports.

Breen then noted that this is indicative of the popularity in women's basketball.

There's a case to be made that this is more about Reese's fame and stardom as opposed to women's basketball in general. Regardless, there's no question that Carter Jr. has gotten a lot of attention within the WNBA community as a result of his romance with Reese. And this pairing appears to be mutually beneficial for them both.

Recommended Reading: