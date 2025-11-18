Wendell Carter's Cryptic Response to Angel Reese Dating Rumors Raises Eyebrows

There has always been a lot of interest surrounding Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's romantic life. While she has been willing to speak about what she's looking for in a potential partner (including that they're at least 6'7" and ideally play in the NBA) in the past, she has been reluctant to go public with any people she has been seeing.

But this reluctance has only caused fans to speculate about her potential romantic partners. And speculation reached a fever pitch once Reese was seen embracing Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (who was wearing a Reese shirt) on the court after the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game concluded.

While neither Reese nor Carter Jr. has gone on the record saying that they're together, Reese appeared to confirm things through a November 8 Instagram collage, where one of the photos she posted showed her wearing Orlando Magic gear. The photo in the collage right after that was an X post that read, "ion post a boo or my money just know i got both 😂".

Two days later, Reese was seen at the Magic's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. At one point in that contest, Carter Jr. had an impressive dunk that went viral on social media, which the NBA's Instagram account also posted.

Reese then reposted this dunking video on her Instagram story and wrote, "who you feeling like? 🤯🤭".

Many fans believed this was Reese's way of admitting to her romance with Carter Jr. without saying it directly.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s Stance on Angel Reese Romance Turns Heads

However, these rumors have been thrown into flux yet again, once former NBA player Chandler Parsons asked Carter Jr. directly whether he was dating Reese during Carter Jr.'s November 17 appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back show.

"That's the homie for sure," Carter said when asked whether he and Reese are dating, per an X post from @RunItBackFDTV. After getting an incredulous response from Michelle Beadle, Carter Jr. added, "We're locked in."

"Y'all gonna find out when y'all need to find out. We'll just leave it at that. That's my girl, though," he added.

Carter Jr. got some flak from Beadle and former NBA player Lou Williams for referring to Reese as his "homie". And one would imagine that Reese might share a similar sentiment when she catches wind of what Carter Jr. said about her on the show, regardless of whether they're together.

