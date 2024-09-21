NBA Star Mocks Sheryl Swoopes' Caitlin Clark Comments
If one is wondering whether Caitlin Clark dominated during her rookie WNBA season, they could simply look at all the records the Indiana Fever star set. A concept New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray had some fun with.
The 2022 NBA All-Star commented under a Bleacher Report Instagram post outlining many of the records Clark set this season. Murray wrote, "She's not DOMINATING", followed by a series of laughing emojis.
This of course was a reference to recent comments made by women's basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes on Gil's Arena. Swoopes steadfastly refused to say Clark has been dominant in her rookie campaign, the latest example of what appears to be a campaign of sorts from Sheryl to not give Caitlin proper credit.
Most of us however have eyes and have seen Clark's dynamic play for ourselves. And the the records do also put things in perspective, with the bit online being that they don't even fit into one graphic.
Clark set the marks for nearly every rookie record imaginable, but her accomplishments went beyond that. She also had the most assists in a single season in WNBA history, for any player. That as Caitlin scored more points than any point guard ever has before as well.
Her averages for points and assists had never been reached in combination, which led to Clark being responsible for more points produced than any player ever.
Which all seems pretty dominant. Hence the comment from Dejounte.
It has become clear that Swoopes will likely never give Clark her proper due and as a result will be subjected to some good natured mocking.
Regardless, Caitlin's dominance is easy to see. Fans need only take a glance at the record books.