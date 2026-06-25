Phoenix Mercury Make Poor-Taste Social Media Post After Win Over Fever

Things went too far in the Phoenix Mercury's win over the Indiana Fever Wednesday night.

The contest saw Alyssa Thomas put her fist into Caitlin Clark's neck while Clark was on the ground with no foul called. This is something the WNBA should definitely look into.

Clark also left the game due to a back injury that she seemingly tweaked on a closeout foul behind the three-point line by the Mercury.

All of the above coming in a rematch to a game from Monday where five players were assessed technical fouls in a skirmish that started with an exchange between Clark and DeWanna Bonner and featured a viral finger pointing moment with Sophie Cunningham pointing at Bonner and drawing her ire.

The context from the previous contest makes it understandable that the Mercury would want some bragging rights after gaining revenge in the second showdown.

However, considering the circumstances in the win, both Clark leaving with injury and Thomas committing a dirty play, glee didn't seem to be the appropriate tack to take after the victory—especially because it could be interpreted as rubbing in the most negative aspects of the game.

This is why a post afterward by the official Mercury X account was in poor taste.

The post reads "DE-WANNA PIECE OF THIS?!?" on a cartoon image depicting Bonner lying on the ground amid a belly laugh.

But what happened to Clark was no laughing matter and the play from Thomas took place as Clark was lying in a similar position to the animated image.

Bonnner and Fever History Is a Factor

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to Phoenix Mercury forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) after an argument between the two on Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no doubt bad blood between the Fever and the Mercury. This mostly stems from Bonner's short-lived tenure in Indiana.

The WNBA legend signed with the Fever in free agency before the 2025 season but took a leave of absence shortly into the year, eventually forcing her way to Phoenix—hence the histrionics with the Cunningham finger point.

So it makes sense why the social media admin would want to savor the revenge factor, especially since the Mercury haven't had all that much success this season. Phoenix improved to 6-13 with the win.

But taking into account Clark's injury and everything that preceded it, this is one post that should have been left in the drafts. Pushing send after what happened was an example of not reading the room around a story that will have legs.