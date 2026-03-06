Rickea Jackson's 'Unshaken' Stance After James Pearce Jr. Incident Speaks Volumes

A scary story broke in South Florida last month, when reports surfaced that Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (who was a rookie in 2025) had been arrested after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle in an attempt to evade local police.

While this story was scary enough, the initial report from Local 10 News conveyed that the police were dispatched after they had been informed of a dispute between Jearce Jr. and a female, who was confirmed to be Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.

It was known that Pearce Jr. and Jackson had recently been in a relationship, as the two attended the University of Tennessee. But testimony from Jackson in the wake of Pearce Jr.'s arrest conveyed that the couple had broken up before this incident occurred, which played a role in the incident.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson | Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Slater of Fox Sports reported that police had initially been dispatched because Pearce Jr. had intentionally crashed his Lamborghini into Jackson's car to stop her from getting to a police station. The whole interaction between them began because Pearce Jr. was stalking Jackson from his car and tried to enter her car at an intersection.

Jackson (who was playing for Breeze BC during the Unrivaled 2026 season) still hasn't addressed this incident when speaking with the media. While she missed several weeks of Unrivaled, Jackson made her return to the court on February 21, which sparked a heartfelt message from Jackson's mother.

Rickea Jackson Shares Strong Message After Unrivaled Season

While it might not have shown on the court, this was surely a tough time for Jackson. And although the Unrivaled season has ended, it appears that Jackson has been able to reflect on what she has experienced during her time in Miami.

She made an Instagram post on March 6 that showed several photos of her playing at Unrivaled. The post's caption was, "Grace. Gratitude. Growth….. Unshaken."

Jackson's post has received a ton of love from other women's basketball icons. Paige Bueckers (who was Jackson's teammate on Breeze BC) wrote, "The strongest 🩷", while Golden State Valkyries and Hive BC star Monique Billings added, "RiRi🩷".

Jackson's Los Angeles Sparks star teammate Cameron Brink wrote, "LOVE YOUUUU🩷💜," and Kate Valkyries standout Kate Martin added, "You’re the best".

The 24-year-old Jackson (who turns 25 on March 16) deserves a lot of credit for her resilience in the wake of an unfortunate circumstance.