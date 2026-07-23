Saniya Rivers Calls Caitlin Clark Out For 'Disrespect' After Sun-Fever Technical Foul

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers spoke out on social media after she and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark each received double technical fouls for an on-court exchange they had during the Fever's blowout win over the Sun on Wednesday night.

"Girl idgaf if we’re down by 50, I’m NEVER tolerating disrespect. As long as there’s time left on the clock, ima keep hoopin. period," Rivers said in the Threads post.

Saniya Rivers on Threads after her and Caitlin Clark got double technicals for jawing at each other last night:



"Girl idgaf if we’re down by 50, I’m NEVER tolerating disrespect. As long as there’s time left on the clock, ima keep hoopin. period." pic.twitter.com/vAUeX0Ypph — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 23, 2026

Clark was fouled by Rivers while dribbling down the court in the third quarter, after the game was already well out of hand for Connecticut. Rivers seemed frustrated about something, which led to her and Clark talking back and forth to each other.

Clark then told Rivers to, "Check the scoreboard!" several times, since the Fever were winning the game by nearly 30 points when the foul occurred. Ultimately, the two were able to move on and play continued. But Rivers clearly had more on her mind about the play postgame, and she took to social media to air her opinion out.

Caitlin Clark Speaks on Saniya Rivers Exchange After Fever Win vs. Sun

For what it's worth, Rivers' sentiment is somewhat similar to that of Clark, as these two are elite level competitors who aren't going to let themselves be pushed around.

The difference is that Rivers had to explain her stance on social media after the game while Clark was asked about it during the Fever's postgame presser.

"She said she was locking me up, so I said 'scoreboard!' And the ref didn't like that," Clark said when asked about the exchange with Rivers, per an X post from @Sudharsan_ak.

She was then asked about how she can balance her emotions on the court, given that she's now one technical foul away from receiving a one-game suspension from the league. She responded by saying, "I'm never gonna back down... I just think try to continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and fire is what makes me, me. But, also knowing my team needs me, and finding a good balance of that."

Caitlin Clark on her confrontation with Saniya Rivers:



"She said she was locking me up, so I said scoreboard. And the ref didn't like it. I'm never gonna back down, continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and fire is what makes me, me." https://t.co/kzUvhCcO8l pic.twitter.com/CFEKTYHZWg — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) July 23, 2026

It seemed like this exchange between Clark and Rivers would be left on the court, but Rivers' speaking about it on social media afterwards suggests she's still brooding over it.

Ultimately, both players have some time off of their respective team's games to simmer down, as the WNBA All-Star break has arrived. Although Clark will be playing in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 25.