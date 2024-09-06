Shaquille O'Neal Had Change of Heart On Caitlin Clark
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had asserted his adoration for Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese multiple times over the years. In fact, his first move after becoming President of Reebok Basketball last year was signing Reese to a multi-year endorsement deal that included a signature apparel collection that was released last month.
Shaq, like many other people in the basketball community, felt like if he was on Team Reese then that meant he couldn't also be a fan of Caitlin Clark; at least not outwardly.
But the basketball icon admitted that his 'Clark or Reese' belief has changed in a September 5 interview he did with Sports Illustrated's Andy Nesbitt.
"(Clark) does everything right," Shaq said to Nesbitt. "I never spoke about her (before) because Angel (Reese) is my girl but I can truthfully say—Caitlin Clark is for real. I’m watching her play and I'm trying to be upset but she makes the right pass, makes the right play. Girls try to beat her up and she doesn’t really complain. She’s a great one, even early on (in her career)."
Shaq said his sentiment shifted while watching Reese's Sky play Clark's Fever courtside on August 30. Clark scored 31 points in that 100-81 win for Indiana.
"She’s the real deal," Shaq added about Clark. "Much respect to her and her family and the way she grew up and the way she plays. All little girls should watch all the WNBA players play but those two (Clark and Reese) are my favorite."
Since there are so many fans who feel like they have to hate Reese if they like Clark and vice versa, hearing Shaq extend this metaphorical olive branch toward Clark is great for women's basketball.