Shaq Raves About Caitlin Clark, Explains Why She's the 'Real Deal'
Caitlin Clark is in the midst of one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history and has won over a ton of fans in the process. One of her newest fans is a basketball legend who knows a thing or two about being a dominant player—Shaquille O'Neal.
The four-time NBA champ is a big supporter of former LSU star Angel Reese but during an interview with Sports Illustrated on Thursday he also raved about Clark after watching her 31-point performance against the Chicago Sky in person last weekend.
"(Clark) does everything right," Shaq said. "I never spoke about her (before) because Angel (Reese) is my girl but I can truthfully say—Caitlin Clark is for real. I’m watching her play and I'm trying to be upset but she makes the right pass, makes the right play. Girls try to beat her up and she doesn’t really complain. She’s a great one, even early on (in her career)."
Shaq added this about Clark:
"She’s the real deal. Much respect to her and her family and the way she grew up and the way she plays. All little girls should watch all the WNBA players play but those two (Clark and Reese) are my favorite."
Clark has led the Fever to seven wins in their last eight games and helped the franchise clinch its first playoff berth since 2016. They'll be back in action Friday night when they host the Lynx, and you hae to think Shaq will be watching.