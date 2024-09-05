Shaq Raves About Caitlin Clark, Explains Why She's the 'Real Deal'

Caitlin Clark put on a MASTERFUL performance in the @IndianaFever’s win!



🔥 31 PTS (career high)

🔥 12 AST

🔥 4 REB

🔥 5 3PM

🔥 8-14 FGM



This is CC’s 5th game this year with 20+ PTS and 10+ AST, the MOST such games in a single season in WNBA history 👏

pic.twitter.com/pkVp3g6d3B