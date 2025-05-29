Skip Bayless Gives Angel Reese Blunt Advice Amid Caitlin Clark Flagrant Fallout
On May 27, the WNBA issued a statement that its investigation into alleged fan misconduct during the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on May 17 had concluded, and that any information gathered was "not substantiated".
This is another way of saying that no evidence or proof of any racist or otherwise out-of-bounds comments from fans was found.
It had been reported that the statement and ensuing investigation were in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by Fever fan(s) during that contest; presumably after she went at Fever star guard Caitlin Clark to share some choice words after Clark fouled her hard during a layup, which prompted a flagrant foul.
When asked about this investigation after her team's May 20 practice, Angel Reese said, "There's no place for this... the women in this league, they know that. And they know there's no space for that. And I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect."
There's nothing to suggest that Reese had anything to do with the investigation being launched, and she has never come out saying she specifically heard racist comments directed her way during that May 17 game. But that hasn't stopped some members of the media from attaching Reese to this whole fallout. And on May 28, media personality Skip Bayless gave Reese advice about the whole situation.
"Here's the issue facing Angel Reese: After bad losses, she sometimes publicly plays the victim," Bayless said. "I don't doubt she has heard some [racist comments] in arenas, and read a number of racist remarks on social media.
"And as I continue to say... just don't read [the social media comments]. You're not obligated to read them. Don't allow them to imprison you. You don't have to read them. You shouldn't read them," Bayless continued. "Just don't read them. I don't. You shouldn't."
After noting that the Sky were blown out by the Fever in that game and discussing Clark's flagrant foul on Reese, Bayless added, "How often is [Angel] going to deflect blame after a tough loss onto racist comments?... Should any [racist comments on social media] be used as excuses or blame deflection after bad losses, especially to Caitlin Clark?"
"After a while, you say to yourself, come on, Angel. Not every single time," he continued. "She has made her outrage extremely clear over those racist comments she has heard. And she should continue to do exactly that.
"But she should pick her spots," Bayless concluded.
It will be interesting to see what the reaction to Bayless' comments will be.