Skip Bayless Sends Blunt Message About Caitlin Clark Turning Down Unrivaled
Once the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's social media announcement about their November 20 club roster selection included multiple specific references to the number 22, many people within the women's basketball community believed that Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark's participation in Unrivaled was all but guaranteed, and would be announced on Wednesday.
These fans went to sleep on Wednesday disappointed. Not only did Unrivaled's roster selection not include Clark, but an ESPN report from Wednesday afternoon wrote, "Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its upcoming inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN."
Clearly Unrivaled's well-documented recruiting efforts to bring Clark on board this winter didn't pan out. While much of the women's basketball world is lamenting this reality, sports media personality Skip Bayless isn't offering the new league any sympathy.
"Good for Caitlin Clark not playing in this new 3-on-3 league. After all the jealousy and resentment she felt last season - all the cheap shots and bullying attempts - she made a late-season run at MVP. SHE'S the reason WNBA popularity exploded last season. She doesn't need 3-on-3," Bayless wrote on X Thursday morning.
Bayless does make a compelling argument, especially considering that Clark's many endorsement deals and other forms of revenue make it so she doesn't need whatever salary Unrivaled was offering her.
Even without Clark, there's still a ton of excitement around Unrivaled, which tips off in Miami on January 17. Their success this season could convince Clark to join the league in 2026.