Sophie Cunningham Gets Honest About Angel Reese Viral Off-Court Moment

On October 15, Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese walked the runway in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, thus becoming the first female professional athlete to do so. This was considered a major accomplishment for the 23-year-old, given that the Victoria's Secret Show is arguably the biggest fashion show in the world.

Reese went viral for her two runway walks and got a ton of positive attention for what was considered a fantastic showcase. In fact, Reese even got love from Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson, who made an X post in the wake of Reese's walks that read, "And looked tf goodt doing iiittt @Reese10Angel !!!"

Colson wasn't the only Fever player to speak about Reese's off-court moment, as Sophie Cunningham also cracked a joke about it in an Instagram story.

Cunningham was talking to the camera about how she was being made to start a new diet because she had been experiencing stomach issues. After mentioning several things that she can't eat now, Cunningham said, "A huge one I forgot to mention is gluten, which is in pretty much every carb possible. And I know they make gluten-free stuff, but that s*** tastes weird to me. I can still eat chicken, that's good. Yeah, I feel like I'm kinda gonna be turning into a rabbit.

"I don't know, I guess I'm gonna turn into a Victoria's Secret model. Call me Angel Reese," she then added.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Addresses Angel Reese's Victoria's Secret Show Success

If this joke made anyone suggest Cunningham was taking a shot at Reese, she made her verdict on Reese's showcase extremely clear during an October 21 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"Angel walked in it, and she killed it. Like, absolutely killed it," Cunningham said. "And I, oh my god, I texted my agents right away, and I was like, 'Please'. This has been a dream of mine since like second grade. I have always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret angel. Like, oh, god."

She later added, "I think it would be so fun to walk in that fashion show. But Angel really did kill it. She looked stunning, she looked beautiful."

It's cool to hear Cunningham giving Reese her flowers in this way, especially given the rivalry between Cunningham's Fever and Reese's Sky. Perhaps her agents can come through, and these two will be walking the runway in tandem during the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Recommended Reading: