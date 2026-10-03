Sophie Cunningham Tells A’ja Wilson to ‘Grow Up’ Over Fever Fan Incident

Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham used a TikTok post as a way to call A'ja Wilson out for her confrontation with a Fever fan during Game 2 of their playoff series earlier this week.

If that TikTok didn't make Cunningham's opinion about how Wilson handled this situation clear, her comments on an episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast on Saturday certainly did.

"If you want to get technical, that could have caused a suspension. But she's like the LeBron James of our league, so of course they're not going to suspend her. So, I'm not even going to get into that," Cunningham said.

"But something should have happened there. The two people who came off the bench onto the court—that should not have happened. And so I think there's definitely a double standard," Cunningham continued.

She then asserted that the Fever would have wanted Wilson to play instead of getting suspended, especially because the sentiment would have been that the Fever didn't earn it if they beat the Aces with Wilson sidelined.

"But I think for someone pointing and saying that the foul was on you, like, grow up. I'm over it. Grow up," Cunningham added.

"And then people are saying that me going on TikTok and saying it's a year for the point. Like, who would have thought someone pointing would cause so many people to go into a mental spiral? That says a lot more about you and your mental status than anything that the fans are doing. So, I'm over it. That's how I feel," she added.

Sophie Cunningham on the A'ja Wilson finger pointing incident:



"That could have called for a suspension. But she's like the Lebron James of our league so of course they're not going to suspend her. There's definitely a double standard."



Spicy. pic.twitter.com/GSpqsB2ChB — Saoirse Mulrane (@SaoirseMulrane) October 3, 2026

Sophie Cunningham's A'ja Wilson Comments Hit Home For Many Fans

While Cunningham is known for being outspoken and polarizing in the women's basketball community, she is speaking for the masses with these comments.

Most agree that Wilson overreacted to the fan pointing at her, and the ensuing discussion that her doing so created took away from the awesome series taking place.

For Fever fans specifically, it felt like Wilson was trying to make something out of nothing and further paint a narrative about how the fan base acts toward opposing players.

Cunningham is also right in saying that it was ultimately for the best that Wilson did not get suspended, despite what the WNBA rulebook says. But this still should not be what people are talking about after the Aces and Fever's three-game series, as it detracts from the actual basketball happening on the court.