South Carolina Is on Top of NCAA’s First NET Rankings of Women's Basketball Season
Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad saw its 43-game winning streak snapped at the hands of UCLA just over a week ago. This caused the Gamecocks to fall out of the top spot in the AP rankings and led to the Bruins claiming number one.
The minor setback also led to some noise around MiLaysia Fulwiley's playing time and questions about the team's lineup. Which were both squashed by Staley and through South Carolina's response since.
And despite losing hold of its preseason ranking of #1, Staley's team still claims pole position in one ranking system. The NCAA released the first NET rankings of the 2024-2025 season and South Carolina is atop the list.
The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking system replaced RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) several years back and is based on two metrics, team value index and adjusted net efficiency rating. Put more simply, it factors in quality of opponent, location, and the team's net efficiency weighted using those same factors. It is a tool used by the selection committee when it comes time to seed the NCAA Tournament come March.
South Carolina's position is not the only thing of note in the initial release. Hailey Van Lith's TCU team coming in at number five is also sure to turn some heads, as her performance has been a standout story this season. In addition, unlike in the AP, Iowa is not in the top-25 here.
Obviously there is still much to be determined going forward, but this information from the NCAA made it clear that the standing of Staley's defending national champions did not take too much of a hit over one hiccup.