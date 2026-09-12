Spain's Maria Conde Points Out Free Throw Disparity After FIBA World Cup Loss to USA

Team USA survived Spain to set up a gold medal game against France in the FIBA World Cup. It was a hard-fought contest, with the U.S. limiting Spain to just 8 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 76-66 victory.

However, one of Spain's stars seemed to imply that things could have gone differently if not for a free throw disparity in Team USA's favor. Maria Conde, who was tied for the team lead in scoring for Spain with 17, shared the stat on her Instagram story after the loss.

Conde, who also plays for the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA, didn't add any commentary, but sharing the numbers was a statement in and of itself.

Spain went 10-for-11 from the line in the game. Team USA was 27-for-35. Simple math shows Team USA had 24 more attempts from the charity stripe, which appeared to cause a gripe from Conde.

Of course, drives to the basket and overall aggressive play can determine the volume of free throws a team receives, but the disparity was rather striking.

Spain will now move on to the bronze medal game on Sunday, where they will take on Germany. That contest will tip-off at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday. Team USA and France will play for gold at 2 PM.

The games will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, and streamed on HBO Max. Expect big ratings for the gold medal showdown, as Team USA has already set viewership records in the tournament—in large part due to the presence of Caitlin Clark on the roster.

USA vs France Should Be a Good One

France has been excellent throughout the World Cup and boasts a plethora of WNBA talent, led by Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams.

Meanwhile, Team USA has had some easy wins but struggled at times as well, relatively speaking. The U.S. only beat Italy by three and Spain gave them all they could handle.

Team USA's starting lineup has gotten off to slow starts. But they have come through in the clutch when it has been necessary. Coach Kara Lawson has used four of the five starters with Aliyah Boston in the two contests where crunch time has factored in.

However, there is a case to be made the young core of the squad in Clark, Paige Bueckers, Boston, and Angel Reese should be on the court more considering how productive they have been. Clark, Boston, and Bueckers are first, second, and third on the team in plus/minus respectively.

Among the starters, Jackie Young has had a strong individual tournament and Breanna Stewart has been a presence both with the veterans and in her minutes beside the younger players. Stewart led Team USA with 16 points versus Spain.

The U.S. will need a better effort to beat France, but they would probably sign up for the same disparity at the free throw line on Sunday.