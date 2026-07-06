Sparks Make Smart Move in Signing Kate Martin to Standard Contract

The Los Angeles Sparks announced on July 6 that they have signed guard Kate Martin to a standard contract that will last through the end of the 2026 season.

Martin was on a development contract with the Sparks after being waived by the Golden State Valkyries a few days before the 2026 regular season started. Under this development contract, Martin could only play in 12 games before the Sparks either had to waive her or sign her to an end-of-season contract. They opted for the latter after Martin tallied 10 games, and their decision to do so makes perfect sense.

Sparks sign Kate Martin to a standard contract.



📝 https://t.co/TBLRqGRrb9 pic.twitter.com/vJ4hl13TSA — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 6, 2026

As a result of signing Martin, the Sparks waived rookie Ta'Niya Latson, whom they drafted with the No. 20 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Why Sparks Made the Smart Move in Signing Kate Martin

In the official press release announcing this news, Sparks GM Raegan Pebley was quoted as saying, "Kate has made a meaningful impact on our group both on and off the court. She brings versatility on both ends of the floor, competes at a high level and consistently puts the team first. We’re excited to see her continue to grow."

While press release quotes like these don't often contain anything of interest, Pebley's comments about Martin are actually spot on, and explain why keeping her around for the rest of the season makes sense.

For one, Martin is a two-way player who always brings a ton of effort. She makes smart, winning plays, always seems to be in the right position, and has no problem doing the dirty work to win her team possessions. These attributes don't necessarily show up on a box score but absolutely do show up in a team's win-loss record.

But what might be even more important is her team-first attitude, which Pebley also alluded to. Martin is a winner, and every team she's on does better when she's around. This isn't a coincidence and speaks to how valuable Martin can be.

It will be interesting to see how much of a role Martin has in the Sparks' lineup this season. She's currently averaging 2.6 points on 7.7 minutes per game while shooting 37.5% from three-point range. It's likely that she'll see an increase in minutes, especially after getting back to game shape since she hasn't played in a game since June 17 (she had been dealing with a knee strain).

Even if Martin's minutes don't increase considerable, just her presence around the Sparks will make them better. And that's why this signing was the correct move.