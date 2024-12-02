Steph Curry's Sister Shared Adorable Image of Her Son in Awe of Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark makes it quite easy to be a fan of her.
The 22-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes icon and current superstar guard for the Indiana Fever might have the most eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing playing style that women's basketball has ever seen. Adding on to that is her extraordinary scoring ability, the way she orchestrates the Fever's offensive attack, and the emotion and passion she plays with; all of which make for must-see TV.
Then there's the fact that Clark is an eloquent speaker in front of a microphone, always has the right thing to say, and seems to make time for her young fans regardless of the circumstances.
All of this is to say that it's easy to get awestruck by Caitlin Clark. And we learned over the weekend that this still remains the case if your uncle is Steph Curry.
Sydel Curry Lee (who is the sister of Steph Curry and the wife of Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee) brought her children to Saturday's Golden State Warriors vs. Suns game.
Caitlin Clark was also in attendance, sitting courtside with her brothers. And at one point in the game, Curry Lee posted an Instagram story of her children staring at Clark with the caption, "Sis always gonna catch a vibe lol Daxon is staring at one of his favs (Caitlin Clark) lol".
X user @ericaf455 reposted a screenshot Curry Lee's Instagram story with the caption, "Even little Curry’s love Caitlin Clark 🫶".
Perhaps these young fans will get to see their uncle competing against Clark at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in February.