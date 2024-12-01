Fans Loved Caitlin Clark's Bond With Brothers at NBA and Butler Games
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been seen attending many basketball games during her WNBA offseason.
Most of these have been either Butler University men's college basketball games or Indiana Pacers NBA games. And for the most part, she has been sitting with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery if it's a Pacers game and either Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton or McCaffery's family at Butler games.
However, at the two most recent games Clark was present at, she was sitting alongside two relatively unfamiliar faces for some of her fans: her two brothers, Blake and Colin.
The three Clark siblings were present and sitting courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game on December 30. Clark was sandwiched between her older brother Blake (who was seated to her right and played college football at Iowa State University) and her younger brother Colin (seated to her left).
Fans found it funny that the Clarks were sitting in chronological order according to their age at the game, which X user @ericaf455 alluded to in a video of the three of them sitting together with the caption, "I love how Blake, Caitlin and Colin always sit in order of birth 😆😆😆".
Caitlin also brought her two brothers to Butler's game against Mississippi State on Friday. X user @aclassyteaparty posted a photo of Clark signing autographs at that Butler game with both brothers close by, captioning it, "her brothers are lowkey her bodyguards 😭".
"Blake is probably the most protective brother ever," one X user commented.
It's cool to see Clark spending time with her family this winter, as she surely had little time to do so while her rookie season was underway.