Stephanie White Contradicts DiJonai Carrington's Viral Take on Fever Fans
The Indiana Fever announced on Friday that they've hired former Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White as their team's new leader.
While this news has been extremely well received among both Fever fans and their players (specifically global icon Caitlin Clark), players of the Sun likely are as happy about their 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year now coaching another team.
Connecticut guard DiJonai Carrington seemed to react to her team parting ways with White earlier this week by posting on X, "😵💫😵💫😵💫".
Carrington is not a fan of the Fever's fanbase. This was made clear by her writing, "the indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew." on X shortly after the game between the Sun and the Fever on August 28 ended.
One would imagine that White — who spent five seasons playing for the Fever, was an assistant coach for Indiana from 2011-2014, and then became their head coach for the 2015-2016 seasons — would agree with this sentiment.
And White made that clear by her statement in the Fever's November 1 press release, where she said, "I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise’s history, as well as during such an important time throughout women’s athletics.
"This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world,” she continued.
It's unknown whether this last line was meant to relate to Carrington's X post. Either way, Fever fans have gotten the last laugh.