WNBA Fan Puts Nike on Blast for Caitlin Clark Signature Shoe Fumble
There has been a lot of discussion within the women's basketball community about what Nike has done (or has not done) with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark after signing her to an eight-figure deal last year.
While they've done a great job putting up billboards of Clark across the country and featuring her in a Super Bowl commercial, they weren't as quick to make a signature shoe for Clark as many would have hoped.
While the Nike CEO did reveal earlier this year that her signature shoe is currently in development, there's no indication that these shoes will release in 2025.
However, Nike has announced that they'll be releasing Caitlin Clark’s Nike Kobe 5 and 6 Protro PEs later this year.
To be clear, a "PE" is a "Player Exclusive", which essentially means that Clark got to customize her own version of these pre-existing shoes. In other words, they aren't her unique signature shoe offering.
While this is better than nothing, it isn't good enough for many fans. And Nate Jones (NBA marketer and co-founder of a shoe sole company) encapsulated this sentiment with an X post on March 26 that wrote, "By far the biggest/most box office athlete in the women’s game having 2 PEs for another signature line instead of her own signature line is exhibit A of why Nike is a mess. Caitlin is lightning in a bottle. You expedite a signature!"
Jones certainly has a point. And his comment was echoed by Sole Collector's Nick DePaula, who replied by saying, "Would be a Top 5 Signature business — WNBA or NBA — right out the gate in Year 1.
"Has highest potential runway in hoops imo of Signatures that haven’t yet launched."
Hopefully Nike can correct Clark's signature sneaker fumble sooner rather than later.