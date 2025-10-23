WNBA Fans Think Angel Reese Threw Shade at Sophie Cunningham in Brand Deal Reveal

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has gotten a ton of attention for being the first female professional athlete to ever walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

The overwhelming majority of this attention has been positive. Not only has Reese been praised for her appearance and performance during the show, but the fact that she made the necessary moves to reach this point in the first place has garnered praise.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has spoken about Reese's Fashion Show appearance several times. After Cunningham mentioned several things that she can't eat now because she needed to start a new diet, owing to experiencing stomach issues, on an Instagram story post last week, she said, "I don't know, I guess I'm gonna turn into a Victoria's Secret model. Call me Angel Reese."

If there was any question about whether Cunningham was trying to take a jab at Reese with this comment, she gave Reese her flowers during an October 21 episode of her Show Me Something podcast by saying, "Angel walked in it, and she killed it. Like, absolutely killed it."

She then added, "I texted my agents right away, and I was like, 'Please'. This has been a dream of mine since like second grade. I have always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret angel. Like, oh, god... I think it would be so fun to walk in that fashion show. But Angel really did kill it. She looked stunning, she looked beautiful."

Angel Reese's Social Media Comment Sparks Sophie Cunningham Shade Speculation

Reese hasn't spoken about Cunningham's comments. She did, however, make an X post on October 23 to promote her upcoming podcast episode that read, "Since everybody wants to be apart, let me take you behind the scenes 🤍 So excited to share my further relationship & the long-term contract I have with VS😁💗".

Many fans seem to think these comments are Reese's way of saying her fashion show appearance took a lot more than a mere text to her agents, which could be construed as shade at Cunningham. And they're making this apparent with their replies.

"'Since everybody wants to be apart' You not slick 😂👏🏽," one fan wrote, seemingly alluding to Cunningham.

Another added, "Heavy on long term !"

"Watch out for stalking Sophie C. She said she called her agents to get on VS too like the typical Karen that she is," wrote a third.

"the Sophie shade lmao," added another.

One fan posted a GIF of someone saying, "Ready, hunny".

Another just posted a GIF of Angel laughing.

"long-term contract iktr," said another Reese fan.

"Whacking that podcast lady 😂😭😭🫶🏽," wrote another, surely alluding to Cunningham and her podcast.

"this episode for big Soph 😂😂🤣," another said.

"Angel with the lowkey response to Sophie. 😭😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

Perhaps this will spark a response from Sophie.

