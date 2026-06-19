WNBA Legend Swin Cash Suggests Caitlin Clark Issue With Fever Offense

The Indiana Fever suffered a 108-101 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on June 18. After the game, WNBA legend Swin Cash (who is a three-time WNBA champion and a four-time WNBA All-Star) made a comment that suggested Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has the ball in her hands too often

"They kept a fresh body on Caitlin at all times. Well, Caitlin had 26 points, right? All of her baskets, she had somebody right there. It was rare that we just shot an open shot. And so, they were applying pressure all day long," Cash said, per an X post from @Hero_OfThe_Day.

"But the Fever, sometimes when you get into a situation where the ball stays in her hands a little bit longer, [there are] stretches where other players aren’t getting any touches," she added.

“When the ball stays in her hands a little bit longer, there’s stretches where other players aren’t getting any touches”



🤡 @SwinCash blames Caitlin Clark, who put up 26/7, for Indiana’s struggles.



It’s obvious these former @WNBA players just don’t like her, right?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/78dPPEmyTF — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) June 19, 2026

This sentiment from Cash has gotten a lot of attention on social media and has rubbed many Clark fans the wrong way, because she seems to be implying that Clark being the primary ball-handler and orchestrator of Indiana's offense isn't always the right choice, given that it takes away from other Fever players getting offensive opportunities.

Of course, Cash is entitled to her own opinion. But the fact that Clark is often pass-first (which is shown by her historic assist tally) and is tasked with creating opportunities for teammates when she has the ball in her hands suggests this take from Cash isn't accurate.

Offense Isn't the Problem for Indiana Fever

The bottom line is that Indiana's struggles aren't about Clark having the ball in her hands too much. In fact, they're not about offense at all, as this team is averaging 92.2 points per game, which is second-best in the WNBA.

The problem for Indiana has been its defense. Teams are scoring 88.1 points per game against them, which is fifth-worst in the league, and the Fever are averaging more fouls per game than anybody else.

This is especially detrimental for Indiana because the constant fouls slow down a game's pace, and the Fever thrive when the game is moving fast and they're able to operate in transition.

There's still time for Indiana to right the ship and find their rhythm, especially because they still have a respectable 9-6 record. Yet, they're going to need to do so sooner rather than later if they want a favorable seed heading into the postseason.

But contrary to what Cash believes, the Fever's success still largely depends on Clark having the ball in her hands.