2026 WNBA All-Star Game Primer: Rosters, How to Watch, Storylines

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game takes place Saturday night in Chicago.

Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon serve as honorary captains, with Becky Hammon and Cheryl Reeve coaching the teams. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever were automatically assigned to Team Coop and Team Spoon respectively, while the rest of the teams were chosen in a draft between the two legends.

How to Watch 2026 WNBA All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, July 25

Time: 8:30pm ET

Where to Watch: ABC, Disney+, ESPN App

WNBA All-Star Game Rosters:

Team Coop (Coach: Becky Hammon)

May 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on during the game between the Wings and the Aces at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings



• Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty



• Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever



• Natasha Howard, Minnesota Lynx



• Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries



• Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream



• Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo



• Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm



• Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury



• Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces



• Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Team Spoon (Coach: Cheryl Reeve)

Jul 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve directs her team as they play the New York Liberty in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever



• A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces



• Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx



• Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever



• Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings



• Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream



• Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream



• Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty



• Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx



• Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics



• Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Storylines to Look out For:

There are plenty of storylines to follow during the exhibition in Chicago.

For starters, it will be the first time Clark and Minnesota Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles will share the floor in a WNBA game. When asked by Women's Fastbreak On SI about what should be expected from that backcourt, Reeve spoke for everyone.

"Super fun," Reeve said.

Cheryl Reeve on a Caitlin Clark and Olivia Miles backcourt pic.twitter.com/ruJ0pk3Son — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 24, 2026

"Super fun. I'm excited for the fans. Really, all the players, but there's some really, really special guard play. And so, obviously, we knew a time [when] we had Sue [Bird], and Diana [Taurasi], and that sort of thing. This next era of guard play, Caitlin will be a big part of that, Olivia Miles will be a big part of that. So it's fun to have them as our backcourt," she added.

Clark's penchant for pulling from the logo is obviously tailor-made for the All-Star Game, but both she and Miles are tremendous passers and playmakers, so they should put on a show as a duo.

Then there is Clark and her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston having to go against another Indiana All-Star, Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell is having the best year of her career and is a matchup nightmare on the perimeter, which is why Boston told us that she would just let Mitchell shoot from deep rather than getting cooked on a drive if she were to be switched onto her teammate on the outside.

Aliyah Boston on the prospects of getting switched on to Kelsey Mitchell pic.twitter.com/810CCpwChB — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 24, 2026

There are also several players making their All-Star debuts, including Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm, Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings, and Marina Mabrey from the Toronto Tempo.

Malonga is capable of dunking should she get a breakaway opportunity, Shepard has had an All-WNBA caliber season playing alongside Bueckers in Dallas, and Mabrey tied the league single-game scoring record earlier this season.

Of course, the established stars will have a say in the outcome as well, with A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart on opposite sides as they have been so often during meetings in their legendary WNBA careers. And Clark facing off with Bueckers is always worth the price of admission.

All in all, there are plenty of reasons to tune in to the All-Star action.