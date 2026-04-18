Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson and the WNBA's New Salary Era

From the moment the WNBA's new collective bargaining agreement was reached, it was inevitable that the salary landscape across the league would change forever.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert touted the historic CBA for solidifying the largest pay increase in sports history at the 2026 WNBA Draft, and now we are seeing it play out in real time, with players getting paid at an unprecedented rate.

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell was the first announced supermax recipient, as she quickly agreed to a one-year $1.4 million deal to stay with the Fever. The big contracts continued to be doled out, with players like Jessica Shepard and Temi Fagbenle, strong contributors but non All-Stars, receiving million dollar deals from the Dallas Wings and Toronto Tempo respectively.

Then came the longer term deals at max value, headlined by A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Aliyah Boston of the Fever.

A'ja Wilson Signs Three Year, $5 million Contract with Aces

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It was a foregone conclusion that record contracts would be signed during the current free agency period, but reigning MVP and WNBA champion A'ja Wilson appropriately paced the market.

Wilson signed what was the record for total value for a WNBA contract on April 15, inking a deal that is guaranteed to pay her $5 million over three seasons.

Aliyah Boston Tops That Total Value Days Later

Sep 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) gestures during game three against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While Wilson still remains on top in average annual value, another former South Carolina player, Aliyah Boston of the Fever, surpassed her total contract value on Friday.

Boston was able to cash in thanks to the new EPIC (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) provision that allows players on their rookie contracts to reach max-eligibility earlier if they make All-WNBA teams or win MVP in their first three seasons.

Boston became the first player to take advantage of this quirk after she signed a four-year, $6.3 million extension to stay in Indiana.

The numbers on the contracts for Boston and Wilson are impressive enough, but they truly stand out in comparison to what maximum salaries used to look like. The highest paid player in 2025 earned around $250,000, so the increase is much more than incremental—as Engelbert outlined.

The bottom line is that deals across the WNBA will never look the same again. Just ask No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd, who is set to earn $500,000 in her first year with the Wings, as players joining the league will be doing so in a new salary era.