Kevin Durant Offers Spot-On Assessment of Drama Around WNBA

The WNBA is in search of a new commissioner. But whoever inherits that role would be wise to heed the words of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant, who now plays for the Houston Rockets, was taking part in media day and was asked for his thoughts on the current state of the WNBA given the "divisiveness" around the league and "shenanigans" involving a former teammate of his.

The former teammate in question is Enes Kanter Freedom, who of course has attempted to make a mockery of the league by declaring for the WNBA Draft under the pretense that the WNBA has no set definition of what a woman is.

Durant shrugged off all the extracurriculars in his response.

"All that stuff just be noise, man," he said.

"The WNBA is flourishing. Look at what these women are doing. Look at the money they've made over the last few years. Look at the visibility of their league. They've got four or five signature athletes on major brands. That are representing major brands. These women have brands for themselves, are business women for themselves outside of the game," he added.

"So, a lot of that stuff, the politics that they bring into sports nowadays. I understand the messaging behind what they are trying to do. But a person like who just strictly cares for the purity of the sport, I do not give a f*** about none of that. I care about flourishing and pushing the league forward and that's what's happening right now," Durant concluded.

Why Durant's Message Was Spot On

It is my position that too many around the WNBA, including the media, have allowed the worst aspects of social media or pundits to dictate narratives about the league.

This is why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been unfairly used as a political football at times. And it's why I have stated that WNBA leadership needs to be more forceful in its positions and direct in communication.

Because all the evidence backs Durant's assessment. Ratings and attendance are up, as are franchise valuations. And the new CBA just delivered a massive pay raise to WNBA players. Anyone with common sense can see that the league is thriving, despite the "noise" Durant referenced.

Hopefully, whoever takes over for Cathy Engelbert can be effective in getting this plain reality across, and institute policies accordingly, as the WNBA is objectively in a healthy place.