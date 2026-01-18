Natasha Cloud's Unrivaled WNBA backup plan idea falls apart fast

Unrivaled is a nice offseason option for players, but it is no WNBA replacement. That's because the fledgling 3x3 league lacks the history, established platform, geographic team identities and other factors that the WNBA provides.

In fact, low early ratings easily argue Unrivaled is dependent on buzz around the WNBA to carry over interest, something that is lacking this go around due to CBA negotiations putting league business on pause.

So, it was slightly concerning to hear New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud float the idea of continuing Unrivaled as a backup in the event of a WNBA lockout.

Cloud sat down with the Be Great Academy Podcast and was asked what would happen in the event the 2026 WNBA season did not take place as scheduled.

"I know Unrivaled is prepared in so many different instances and the biggest one being that we own the space that we play in. So if we wanted to stay here year round as the players of Unrivaled, with equity in this league...we could stay here, train, play, put on another season if need be," Cloud stated.

Cloud then went on to cite the new Project B international basketball league scheduled to start in the fall to further her point.

"I'm so happy these entities are coming out here because now W[NBA] you have to move because there are challengers to you. You are not the sole entity of the best basketball players in the entire world anymore. There are other leagues that want to compete with you, and are you going to stand on business or are you not?"

WNBA players should not overestimate leverage of other leagues

While what Cloud said makes sense in theory, it falls flat in practice.

First, the idea that either Unrivaled or Project B can come close to garnering the WNBA's marketshare is unrealistic, at least without many years of groundwork laid.

Again, the existence of those leagues has come in large part due to the WNBA's recent surge. A surge that Caitlin Clark served as the catalyst for, and the Indiana Fever star has made it clear she only plans to play professionally in the WNBA.

This is a point Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham (who is signed up for Project B) touched on in an episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"Here's the thing: All these leagues are great. But if you don't have the W[NBA], you don't have the platform. So you don't have the eyes, you don't have the recognition," Cunningham stated.

Secondly, the WNBA is composed of many more players than either of the other presented alternatives. So what happens to the rank and file in the union who don't have the option of those paydays, even in the short-term?

The truth of the matter is a lockout or strike would be a disaster for all parties involved—ownership and the players. And while players are correct to fight for more money, being paid more alone is not a business model without the engine of the WNBA propelling the growth that has made this new financial reality possible.

As a result, there is no viable alternative to ensuring a WNBA season happens as planned.

