The WNBA is looking for its next commissioner now that Cathy Engelbert is set to step down at the end of December.

And while it is of course important for anyone in that role to have the entire league's best interest at heart, it wouldn't hurt if whoever fills that role has a rapport with and embraces the impact of Caitlin Clark. Interestingly, there are several connections to Clark in the ongoing search.

First, Excel Search & Advisory, which is owned by Excel Sports Management, was tabbed by the league to lead the search. Clark happens to be an Excel client. Excel represents several other figures throughout the WNBA, including Minnesota Lynx star and soon-to-be free agent Napheesa Collier.

Second, Sports Business Journal recently reported that Kristyn Cook, State Farm EVP and chief agency, sales & marketing officer is an interested candidate for the position.

"A source familiar with the league’s thinking said it knows Cook well and “that it would not surprise me. It seems like she would be a name in there.’’ Cook, for instance, has played a role in State Farm’s ad campaign with Clark, dating to Clark’s time at Iowa," the piece said.

Lastly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has publicly backed Clark in the recent past. Silver took issue with the way Clark has been unfairly thrust into conversations where she doesn't belong, saying this at a summit held by CNBC and Boardroom:



"I have come to know Caitlin really well," Silver added. "She's an incredible player and also an incredible person. And she wants to focus on being the best player she can. She has become a bit of a political football in this country, and I think it's incredibly unfair to her. I don't think that issue is ultimately about officiating. It's become political ping-pong with her. And she's a young woman who's trying to improve her game."

Given those comments, one would hope that addressing such issues is a priority for Silver in the hiring process.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum Could Take Over in Interim

Mark Tatum, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the NBA, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis. The club was renovated to include a new repurpose room that includes games and new technology as part of the NBA Cares Finals Legacy Projects. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless, it would behoove all involved to take their time to ensure they get this hire right. The WNBA is in the midst of a period of extreme growth and they need a leader who can both continue to capitalize on that and can communicate better than Engelbert in order to prevent the league's positive narrative from being hijacked.

The good news is it doesn't appear there needs to be a rush. That's because reports indicated that Deputy NBA Commissioner Mark Tatum is ready to step into the role in the interim.

Obviously getting a new commissioner full-time should be a priority, but it's nice to know there is a qualified person ready to assume the role in the meantime.