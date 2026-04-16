WNBA Contender Rankings: Aces, Liberty, Fever Lead Clear Top Tier

WNBA teams did not have much time to get to work this offseason. The new CBA was agreed to just weeks ago and since the expansion draft, a free agency period featuring more than 100 players on the market, and the draft itself have taken place in rapid succession. But now that the dust has mostly settled, a few teams have separated themselves from the pack as likely contenders for the 2026 championship.

The Las Vegas Aces

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Aces get the benefit of respect as the defending champs and they have brought all their key players back. WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson signed the richest contract in the sport's history to return and Vegas also retained Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd. There wasn't much wiggle room for the Aces to make moves beyond that but they took a flier in giving talented but combustible guard Chennedy Carter another chance. And after all, any production they get beyond their established championship foundation is gravy.

The New York Liberty

Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrate in the first half against the LA Sparks Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Liberty had a disappointing title-defense in 2025, so much so that head coach Sandy Brondello was shown the door. But new coach Chris DeMarco inherits established stars in Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, and the team made a splash in free agency by signing Satou Sabally away from the Phoenix Mercury. Anything less than getting back to the WNBA Finals would be considered a disappointment for star-laden Liberty squad.

The Indiana Fever

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate defeating the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Despite being decimated by injuries last season, The Fever came within a game of upending the Aces and reaching the Finals. Now they return a healthy Caitlin Clark and still have the core of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in place. Indiana made some small upgrades around them, but getting Clark back is as big an addition as any team will make this offseason.

Honorable Mention: The Atlanta Dream

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Dream had the third best record in the WNBA last season before suffering a disappointing upset in the first-round of the playoffs at the hands of the Fever. But Atlanta brings back stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard and added Angel Reese to its already strong frontcourt featuring Bri Jones and Naz Hillmon. Plus, she should be able to play to her strengths with that support system.

The Rest

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of course, there are other teams that could work themselves into the mix. The Mercury made it to the Finals last year, but lost Sabally and didn't make notable additions. The Minnesota Lynx saw an exodus of forwards in free agency and will be without star Napheesa Collier to start the season. The Dallas Wings landed those Lynx players but Paige Bueckers' team was in the basement last year, so it would take quite a leap to reach contender status. And the Los Angeles Sparks acquired Nneka Ogwumike in an attempt to win now.

Still, from this vantage point, the Aces, Liberty and Fever are in the driver's seat for title aspirations. But as they say, that's why they play the games.