Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG

Barcelona fell to Real Madrid for the second time in four days Wednesday, and Paris Saint-Germain decided to have some fun with that.

The game was not over at the time the tweet was sent out, but it appeared that Real Madrid had locked up the aggregate win to claim the Spanish Super Cup.

PSG recently acquired Neymar from Barcelona in a record-breaking transfer, and based off these last two results against rival Real Madrid, it seems like Barcelona might be missing the Brazilian star.

Barca scored one goal in the two El Clasico contests.