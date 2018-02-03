Manchester City continues its run to the Premier League title at Burnley, where it will look to pad its 15-point lead in the table.

Man City extended its advantage with a midweek win over last-place West Brom, while second-place Manchester United fell at Tottenham, strengthening Pep Guardiola's side's title credentials. Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus remain out for City, which broke its club record to sign center back Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao at the transfer deadline.

Burnley, which sits in seventh place, has fallen on hard times after a strong start, with Sean Dyche's side winless in eight league matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.